Karjol alleged more than 3,500 farmer suicides, severe cattle water shortages forcing livestock sales, and the government’s failure to deliver promised relief.

HUBBALLI: The BJP will organise statewide protests from November 23 to 25 against the alleged failures, corruption and rising prices under the Congress government in Karnataka, MP Govind Karjol announced on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi, Karjol alleged that the Congress government, which came to power in 2023 promising guarantee schemes, had neglected development and made corruption its major achievement. He accused the government of failing to address farmers’ problems and the growing financial difficulties faced by the public.

Karjol claimed that more than 3,500 farmers had died by suicide and alleged that drought-hit farmers were struggling to provide water for their cattle, forcing many to sell their livestock. He also criticised the government for allegedly failing to provide the promised ₹2,500 drought relief.

The MP accused the government of diverting funds allocated for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to other schemes. He demanded that the funds be returned to the respective departments and criticised the government over reservation-related issues, including internal reservation.

Karjol said increases in milk, curd, electricity and bus fares had placed an additional financial burden on ordinary people, and that farmers were also facing difficulties due to inadequate electricity supply for agricultural activities.

Referring to Constitution Day on November 26, Karjol said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken initiatives to develop the five Panchatirtha sites associated with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He accused Congress of using Ambedkar’s name for political purposes.

Legislative Council members Lingaraj Patil and Pradeep Shettar, former minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and other BJP leaders attended the press conference.

The proposed protests will be held across districts and taluks from November 23 to 25.