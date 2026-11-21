DHARWAD: A tanker carrying cooking oil overturned on the National Highway near Kotur village in Dharwad taluk after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while travelling towards Belagavi from Dharwad.

The accident resulted in a large quantity of cooking oil spilling onto the middle of the highway, creating a slippery surface and posing a potential danger to other motorists. The incident caused concern among road users, as vehicles passing through the stretch faced the risk of skidding on the spilled oil.

The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Garaga Police Station. After receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot and inspected the overturned tanker and the area where the oil had spread.

The police conducted an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the driver losing control of the vehicle. The incident also highlighted the risks posed by accidents involving tankers carrying liquid goods, particularly on busy highway stretches.

Further details regarding the extent of the oil spill, traffic disruption, damage to the tanker and possible injuries were not immediately available.

Police are expected to take further action based on the findings of the investigation. Motorists using the highway were advised to exercise caution while passing through the accident spot.