HUBBALLI: Dr. Suresh D. Horakeri, librarian and social worker, has expressed deep condolences over the demise of prominent businessman, philanthropist and Basava Kendra life member Prabhu Ch. Shettar.

In his condolence message, Dr. Horakeri described Shettar as a devoted follower of Basavanna who actively participated in social, religious and community activities. He recalled the valuable contributions made by Shettar and his wife, Mamata Shettar, towards social welfare initiatives.

The couple had donated a water cooler worth approximately ₹75,000 to the V.M. Kotagi Basava Samskruti Shale, run by the Basava Kendra, to provide clean drinking water to students. Dr. Horakeri said Shettar consistently extended support and cooperation to various social and religious programmes.

He offered prayers for the departed soul to rest in peace and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Several prominent personalities and members of various social, educational and cultural organisations also expressed grief over Shettar’s passing.

Those who conveyed their condolences included M.V. Gongadashetti, president of the district unit of the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha; Prof. G.B. Hallala, president of Basava Kendra; Prof. S.V. Pattanashetti, working president; Basavaraja L. Lingashettar, Prabhu Angadi and K.S. Inamati.

Several other representatives of Basava Kendra, Basava Samskruti Shale, Rani Channamma Parisara Seva Samiti, medical and educational institutions, and social organisations also paid tribute to the deceased.

They remembered Shettar for his commitment to social service, generosity and contribution to community initiatives.