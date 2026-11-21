SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Centre at Chetru, near Gaggal Airport in Kangra district. Built at a cost of ₹18.29 crore, the facility aims to strengthen the state’s information technology sector, support start-ups and create employment opportunities.

The centre is expected to support 15 to 20 budding entrepreneurs and generate jobs for 350 to 400 people over the next five years. It also aims to attract IT investment and provide an environment for innovation and entrepreneurship, giving local businesses and professionals access to modern facilities.

The centre has 106 plug-and-play seats, four managers’ cabins and 5,031 square feet of raw incubation space. Other facilities include a 40-seater auditorium, conference and meeting rooms, a Network Operations Centre, reception area and guest rooms.

Sukhu said the state government was committed to developing Himachal Pradesh as an emerging destination for information technology and investment. He said steps were being taken to attract IT companies, promote start-ups and create a supportive ecosystem for innovation.

He said the government was working to build a technology-driven economy and provide better prospects for skilled youth. Such initiatives, he said, could help prevent young people from migrating in search of jobs and allow them to pursue careers within the state. Sukhu expressed confidence that the centre would become an important hub for IT activities, innovation and entrepreneurship.