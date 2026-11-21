KANKER: Kosronda village in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district has earned recognition as a ‘Police Village’, with many residents serving in the state police, Bastar Fighters, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and paramilitary forces. Once affected by Maoist pressure, the village is now known for its links with the police department.

Located in Antagarh block of the Bastar region, Kosronda stood apart during years of Naxal violence. While Maoists tried to persuade people to join their organisation, villagers rejected their demands and chose government service. No one from the village joined the Maoist organisation, residents said.

The decision came at a heavy cost. Maoists threatened villagers and killed five people, while several families were forced to leave their homes. Despite the threats, village elders encouraged people to avoid violence and serve the country. Some youths secretly prepared for police recruitment and later joined the force.

Today, residents from Kosronda hold ranks, including Inspector, Sub-Inspector, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Head Constable and Constable. Others have joined paramilitary forces.

Kanker Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said many villagers joined various forces despite Naxal influence. He said the first recruits inspired other people, while the police department’s ‘Mission Raksha’ provides free recruitment training. Recruits returning home on leave also share experiences and guide those preparing to join.

Massuram Darro, a Kosronda resident serving at Antagarh police station, said Maoists visited the forest-surrounded village and pressured people to join them.