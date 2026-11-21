POKHRAN: Adani Defence & Aerospace has successfully demonstrated ‘Bagheera AT1’, a vehicle-mounted anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system, at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, the company said on Saturday.

‘Bagheera AT1’ is the outcome of 18 months of design and development, during which Adani Defence customised the missile system for Indian terrain, climate and operational requirements.

The result is a complete combat system comprising the missile, an automated launcher and day and night sights, mounted on a 4x4 high-mobility armoured vehicle designed by Adani Defence. It engages armour at up to 8 km, twice the approximately 4 km range of the land-based anti-tank missile, according to the Adani Group company.

Four ready-to-fire missiles on the automated launcher and 8 reloads onboard provide a total capacity of 12 missiles per vehicle.

The missile rides a laser beam rather than relying on a radio link, making it highly resistant to electronic jamming on a battlefield increasingly shaped by drones and electronic warfare. Two missiles can be fired in quick succession along the same beam at a single target. The first engages the tank’s Active Protection System (APS), while the second is designed to penetrate its defences.

The system can also engage aerial targets at an extended range. The crew engages from cover and relocates quickly to reduce exposure to enemy fire.

Adani Defence said that the ‘No Cost No Commitment’ (NCNC) demonstration at Pokhran on November 20 was witnessed by senior representatives of the Indian Army, Department of Military Affairs and Ministry of Defence (MoD).