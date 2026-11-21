NEW DELHI: India’s sugar production rose more than fourfold in the first month of the 2026‑27 ethanol supply year (ESY2027), aided by the government’s decision to prohibit diversion of sugar for ethanol production, a report said on Saturday.

Domestic sugar output reached 1.3 million metric tonnes (MT) during the first month of ESY2027, significantly higher than the corresponding period a year earlier even as industry estimates point to relatively tight inventory levels in the ongoing sugar season, a report by ICRA showed.

It also expected that the restriction on sugar diversion towards ethanol will bolster domestic availability at a time when carry-forward stocks are projected to remain below historical norms.

In addition, net sugar production in sugar year 2027 (SY2027) is estimated at 28‑29 million MT, compared with about 27.6 million MT in SY2026, when nearly 3 million MT of sugar was diverted for ethanol production.

Against an estimated domestic consumption of 28.3 million MT, closing inventories are projected at 3.5‑4.5 million MT by the end of SY2027, lower than the 4.8 million MT estimated for SY2026 after accounting for the permitted import quota of 1 million MT, according to the report.

However, domestic sugar prices remained firm in November amid strong festive demand and supply constraints.

In Maharashtra, sugar prices increased to Rs 51.4 per kg in November from Rs 49.1 per kg in October, while prices in Uttar Pradesh rose to Rs 54.8 per kg from Rs 51.1 per kg.

“Consequently, all-India prices rose to Rs. 54.7 per kg from Rs. 51 per kg amid heavy festive demand and slower production from Uttar Pradesh,” according to ICRA.