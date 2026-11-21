MUMBAI: India has conducted more than 153 crore cancer screenings under national health programmes, highlighting the country’s expanding efforts to strengthen early detection and improve access to cancer care, the government said on Saturday.

The screenings include 37.1 crore tests for oral cancer, 17.4 crore for breast cancer and 9.7 crore for cervical cancer. Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava highlighted the figures while addressing the ‘NCG Annual Meeting 2026’ in Mumbai.

She said individuals above 30 years of age are being screened at 1.87 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the country for common non-communicable diseases, including oral, breast and cervical cancers.

At the event, Srivastava launched ‘NCG VISHWAS’, an AI-enabled patient education initiative developed by the National Cancer Grid. The programme provides educational videos on breast, cervical and oral cancers in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and English.

The videos cover prevention, diagnosis, treatment and long-term care, helping patients and caregivers access reliable information and make informed healthcare decisions.

Srivastava also stressed the importance of India’s digital health infrastructure in ensuring continuity of care.