WELLINGTON: India captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant achieved a significant milestone during the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve on Saturday, becoming the first two Indian players to cross 3,000 runs in World Test Championship history.

Gill became the first Indian to reach the landmark, achieving the milestone during his impressive innings of 98 on Day 3. The Indian skipper entered the match with 2,917 runs from 76 innings in the WTC, which began in 2019. He needed 83 runs to reach the 3,000-run mark and completed it with a six off Glenn Phillips in the 115th over.

However, Gill narrowly missed his century, falling for 98 after being bowled by Jacob Duffy on the third-last ball of the day.

Pant followed Gill into the exclusive club shortly afterwards, becoming the second Indian to reach 3,000 WTC runs. He entered the Wellington Test with 2,948 runs and needed 52 to achieve the milestone. The left-hander reached it with a boundary in the 123rd over, which also brought up his 22nd Test half-century.

Pant remained unbeaten on 55 from 62 deliveries at stumps, becoming the first wicketkeeper in the world to score 3,000 runs in WTC history.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated both players on their achievement, highlighting their contrasting batting styles and historic accomplishment.

Earlier, KL Rahul scored an impressive 136, becoming the first Indian opener to register Test centuries in all four SENA countries — South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.