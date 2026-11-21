MELBOURNE: Former Australia openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner have been removed from Fox Cricket’s commentary roster as the controversy surrounding Australia’s 2018 ball-tampering scandal continues to intensify.

Fox Sports confirmed that both former cricketers would be rested from broadcasts over the coming weeks, citing the growing pressure surrounding the public debate. However, the broadcaster has not announced when either commentator will return.

The decision comes ahead of Australia’s five-match T20I series against England, which begins at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley said the move was intended to protect both commentators from the mounting pressure and allow them to focus on their work without being drawn into repeated public exchanges.

“In light of recent events, both Usman and Davey will be rested from our broadcasts over the next few weeks,” Crawley said.

The controversy resurfaced following the release of Khawaja’s autobiography, Sabr, in which he claimed that knowledge of the plan to use sandpaper during the 2018 Cape Town Test extended beyond the three players who received bans: Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins strongly rejected the allegations during a press conference in Sydney, describing the suggestion that the entire team knew about the plan as “complete and utter nonsense”.

The debate intensified further after Bancroft published an article in The West Australian, alleging that members of the wider squad were aware of what was happening and that bowlers, including Cummins, had discussed the condition of the ball.

Bancroft said Cummins’ press conference had been the “final straw” that prompted him to break his silence.

The developments have brought renewed attention to one of Australian cricket’s most controversial episodes, with the debate continuing ahead of the home Test summer. Australia are scheduled to begin their Test campaign against New Zealand at Perth Stadium on December 9.