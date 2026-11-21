Ferrari endured a difficult Las Vegas qualifying session as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc missed Q3, with technical problems, poor straight-line speed and mistakes damaging their hopes.

LAS VEGAS: Ferrari endured a disappointing qualifying session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both failed to secure a place in Q3, leaving the team facing an uphill battle in Sunday’s race.

Hamilton described the session as a “nightmare”, while Leclerc labelled it a “very poor qualifying” after finishing outside the top 10.

Hamilton qualified 12th, while Leclerc finished 11th. The seven-time world champion struggled with a lack of grip and tyre performance, while Ferrari also suffered from poor straight-line speed and deployment issues.

Hamilton revealed that floor damage cost him three to four tenths of a second, while an energy deployment problem on his final lap resulted in a further six-tenths loss.

“It was a nightmare. It’s like… just low grip. It felt like the tyres weren’t working,” Hamilton said.

Leclerc, meanwhile, appeared capable of reaching Q3 but made a mistake on his final flying lap in Q2, missing the cut by just over one-tenth of a second. He also pointed to Ferrari’s loss of nearly a second on the straights as a major disadvantage.

The Monegasque driver admitted frustration with the team’s execution and acknowledged that several opportunities had been wasted during qualifying.

Both Ferrari drivers will gain one position on the starting grid after McLaren’s Oscar Piastri received a 10-place penalty for taking a new internal combustion engine. Piastri, who qualified seventh, will consequently start 17th.