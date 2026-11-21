PARIS: Formula 1 is set to witness the return of V8 engines in 2030 after the FIA confirmed a unanimous agreement on the proposed power unit technical framework involving the governing body, Formula 1, teams and power unit manufacturers.

The proposed framework marks a significant shift in the sport’s engine regulations, with a 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 expected to become the power unit of choice. It would end the V6 hybrid engine era and bring back V8 power for the first time since the 2013 season.

According to the FIA, the proposed engines will run on sustainable fuels while offering a more affordable solution for teams. The changes are also aimed at improving racing by making cars lighter, more agile and placing greater emphasis on driver ability.

“The FIA presented F1 Power Unit regulations for introduction from 2030 with a 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 as the power unit of choice, carrying over some geometrical specifics,” the governing body said in a statement.

The proposed engine changes will also seek to restore the distinctive sound associated with V8-powered Formula 1 cars, potentially bringing back an important element of the sport’s traditional identity.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem described the agreement as an important milestone in shaping the championship’s future. He said the objective was to create more competitive racing while maintaining innovation and sustainability.

“The return of V8 engines represents an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA of this Championship, bringing back the sound, emotion and pure racing that is loved worldwide,” Ben Sulayem said.

The next step will be presenting the definitive 2030 Regulatory Framework at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting scheduled for next month in Shanghai. All proposed regulatory changes will remain subject to approval.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of Formula 1,” Ben Sulayem said. “I want to thank all involved for their collaboration.”