NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday reviewed bilateral cooperation between India and Bulgaria during a meeting with visiting Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova in New Delhi, expressing appreciation for deepening India-European Union (EU) relations.

The discussions covered several areas of cooperation, including trade, connectivity, investments, technology, security and talent mobility. Both sides also acknowledged growing people-to-people connections and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar said the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) should be followed by vigorous exchanges between businesses to strengthen economic engagement. The ministers also exchanged views on the prospects of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and other connectivity initiatives.

The situation in the Black Sea region and the ongoing Ukraine conflict also featured in their discussions.

Jaishankar thanked the Bulgarian government for facilitating the repatriation of Indian seafarers affected by attacks in the Black Sea. He also acknowledged Bulgaria’s assistance in providing medical care to injured Indian nationals following the incidents.

At the beginning of the meeting, the External Affairs Minister extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a recent road accident in Bulgaria. He also wished those injured a speedy recovery.