NEW DELHI: The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), India’s national public procurement portal, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tribal Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TICCI) to increase the participation of tribal entrepreneurs and enterprises in government procurement.

The agreement aims to connect tribal businesses with public procurement opportunities through targeted outreach, capacity building, onboarding assistance and continued handholding support, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

The MoU was signed by Ajit B. Chavan, Additional CEO of GeM, and Sudhakar Dharavath, Founder and Chairman of TICCI. The partnership will focus on creating awareness, strengthening business capabilities and facilitating greater participation of tribal entrepreneurs in the government procurement ecosystem.

Both organisations will jointly develop action plans, monitor progress and incorporate feedback from entrepreneurs to improve participation and address challenges.

GeM CEO Mihir Kumar said the initiative would strengthen awareness and build the capabilities of tribal entrepreneurs while enabling their inclusion in the procurement ecosystem of the platform.

Ajit B. Chavan said the partnership would bring GeM closer to tribal entrepreneurs through focused outreach, training and handholding, helping them gain access to government procurement opportunities.