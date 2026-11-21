NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has set a target to reduce annual average air pollution across Delhi-NCR by 15 to 20 per cent in 2027. It has introduced district-level action plans and assigned officers responsibility.

The Commission has written to the governments of Delhi and other National Capital Region states, asking them to prepare Annual Action Plans for 2027 at state, district and municipal corporation levels. The plans must seek measurable improvements in air quality, including reductions in the Air Quality Index (AQI), PM2.5 and PM10 levels, compared with 2026.

The action plans will cover pollution sources, including vehicle emissions, road dust, industries, construction and demolition work, municipal waste, crop residue burning, diesel generator sets, crematoria and local sources. For the first time, district-level plans will join state and municipal corporation plans.

CAQM said, “For the year 2027, Annual Action Plans shall also be prepared at the District level, in addition to the State and Municipal Corporation (MC) levels.” It has asked authorities to set sector-wise targets, timelines and monitoring measures.

The Commission stressed accountability. Each action must name the department or agency and provide the name, designation and contact details of the officer responsible for implementation. Additional measures may be added based on past experience. Actions involving urban development authorities will be included in municipal corporation plans.

It builds on reviews of 2026 plans, which tracked progress, gaps and agency coordination regularly. The plans will be submitted and monitored through CAQM’s online portal. State governments have been asked to start preparations. The final plans must reach the Commission by December 5, 2026. CAQM said coordination and an airshed-based approach were necessary to improve air quality across Delhi-NCR.