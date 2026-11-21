KOPPAL: The National Lok Adalat scheduled to be held across Karnataka on December 12 will provide an excellent opportunity for people to settle pending court cases through mutual agreement, said Mahantesh S. Daragad, Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of the Koppal District Legal Services Authority.

He was speaking at a preparatory meeting held on Friday, November 20, at the District Legal Services Authority office, with officials from various government departments to discuss arrangements for the upcoming Lok Adalat.

Daragad urged government officials to create widespread awareness about the initiative and encourage the public to make use of the settlement mechanism. He suggested publicising the event through City Municipal Council vehicles, bus stands and newspapers.

He said resolving disputes through mutual settlement would save valuable time, reduce litigation expenses and help preserve relationships between the parties. He also stated that the authority had set a target of settling more cases during this Lok Adalat and sought cooperation from all departments.

Several categories of cases can be resolved through the National Lok Adalat, including civil disputes, land acquisition matters, bank recovery cases, cheque bounce cases, motor accident compensation claims, matrimonial disputes and compoundable criminal cases.

Daragad explained that settlements reached through mutual agreement would provide an acceptable solution to both parties. He also highlighted that court fees paid in eligible cases would be refunded following settlement.

He appealed to citizens and government departments to actively participate and ensure the successful conduct of the programme.

Officials and staff from the Forest, Environment, Revenue and Labour departments, along with GESCOM representatives, attended the preparatory meeting.