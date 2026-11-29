Deputy CM Dr. G. Parameshwara said youth are the nation’s greatest strength, urging opportunities for their leadership, skills, and social responsibility.

TUMAKURU: Youth are the nation’s greatest strength, and the responsibility of building and leading the country rests with the younger generation, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said.

He stressed the need to provide young people with opportunities to develop leadership qualities, professional skills and social responsibility.

He was speaking after inaugurating the State-level Youth Festival 2026, organised by the Tumakuru district administration and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports at Glass House (Gajinamane) near Amanikere in Tumakuru.

Highlighting national unity, he said people belonging to different religions, castes, languages and cultures must recognise their shared identity as Indians. Young people should resist forces attempting to divide society and uphold the spirit of nationalism, he added.

Referring to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Constitution, he said every citizen had the freedom to practise their religion and beliefs. However, national unity and a common sense of belonging must remain paramount.

Recalling Swami Vivekananda’s message to the youth, Parameshwara said the birth anniversary of the great spiritual leader on January 12 was celebrated as National Youth Day. He said Vivekananda had immense faith in India’s younger generation and believed they possessed the ability to build and lead the nation.

He pointed out that nearly 60 per cent of India’s population belonged to the 18‑35 age group, making youth development crucial. Citing employment concerns, he said around 1.2 crore graduates emerge from colleges every year, but only about 40 per cent secure jobs.

He said Karnataka’s government had prioritised employment generation and skill development since 2023. Merely obtaining degrees was not enough; young people needed practical skills and entrepreneurship opportunities to become employable and self-reliant.

Parameshwara also expressed his resolve to develop Tumakuru as an industrial hub and generate more employment opportunities for local youth.