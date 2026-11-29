BAGALKOTE: Karnataka Minister and Bagalkote district in-charge Vijayanand Kashappanavar triggered a political controversy on Sunday with his remarks on Sanatana Dharma, Veer Savarkar and the proposed delimitation of constituencies. He also predicted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would become Prime Minister in 2029.

Speaking to reporters, Kashappanavar questioned the basis of Sanatana Dharma and criticized those who refer to Savarkar during discussions on social reformer Basavanna. He made critical remarks about Savarkar’s role during British rule, referring to his alleged letters seeking clemency from the British authorities.

The Minister accused certain groups of creating divisions in society and provoking conflicts. In contrast, he said, the Congress had launched the ‘Basava-Bhima Sangama’ initiative from Kudalasangama to promote human values and bring about social change.

He said the programme aimed to spread the teachings and ideals of Basavanna and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and encourage people to build a society based on equality and humanity.

Kashappanavar also strongly opposed the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, alleging that it could adversely affect the political representation of southern states. He said the Congress had earlier opposed the proposal in Parliament because of concerns that the process could lead to injustice for South India.

He alleged that the Centre was using political calculations while planning to redraw constituencies. The Minister maintained that any delimitation exercise should not disadvantage states that had successfully controlled population growth.

Expressing confidence in the Congress leadership, Kashappanavar described Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as the country’s future Prime Minister.

“Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister in 2029. Mark my words,” he said.

His comments on Sanatana Dharma and Savarkar, along with his prediction about the 2029 general elections, are likely to intensify political debate in Karnataka.