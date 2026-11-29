MANGALURU: The autobiography of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, titled Belonging: A Journey of Love, was released by B.K. Hariprasad at Congress Bhavan in Mallikatta on Sunday.

The programme was organised by the Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee.

Bids from ₹500

A special copy of the book, carrying a handwritten message and signature of Hariprasad, was auctioned during the event. The bidding began at ₹500, and KPCC General Secretary Inayat Ali won the copy with a bid of ₹1 lakh.

An 18‑year bond

Speaking on the occasion, Hariprasad recalled his 18‑year association with Sonia Gandhi and praised her contribution to the Congress party and the country. He said the book would help readers understand her personal journey, sacrifices and role in national politics. He also announced that efforts would be made to translate the autobiography into Kannada.

Hariprasad referred to welfare measures introduced during the UPA government, including MGNREGA, the Food Security Act, the Right to Information Act, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, the National Health Mission and the Forest Rights Act. He said these initiatives had helped strengthen the rights of disadvantaged sections.