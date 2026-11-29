VIJAYAPURA: Former Karnataka Minister H.C. Mahadevappa has said that the post of KPCC working president does not match his political stature, adding that he aspires to become the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and is also a candidate for the Chief Minister’s post.

Speaking to reporters in Vijayapura on Sunday about the possibility of being appointed KPCC working president, Mahadevappa made it clear that he was not interested in accepting the position.

He said the working president’s post was not suited to his qualifications and political experience. He added that he had never approached the party leadership seeking any particular position and remained committed to working for the Congress.

“I am a common worker and member of the Congress party. I have not asked the party to give me any post. I will continue to work according to the principles and ideology of the Congress,” he said.

Mahadevappa emphasised that his commitment to the party was rooted in its historical role in India’s freedom struggle and its principles of equality. He said the Congress had fought for the country’s independence with the larger objective of establishing an equal society.

He maintained that he remained committed to these ideals and would continue to work for the party regardless of the position he held.

His remarks came amid discussions over possible organisational changes in the Karnataka Congress and speculation about appointments to key party posts. His statement that he aspired to lead the KPCC and become a Chief Ministerial candidate has drawn attention within political circles.