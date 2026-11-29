GADAG: The rapid expansion of wind power projects in Gadag district has raised serious concerns over the destruction of trees and damage to the local environment.

Environmentalists, farmers and residents have expressed displeasure over the large-scale removal of trees along highways and agricultural lands to facilitate the movement of heavy machinery and installation of wind turbines.

Gadag has emerged as an important wind power generation centre because of its favourable geographical conditions and strong wind currents. Several wind turbines are being installed across its hilly and plain regions, particularly in Gadag, Lakshmeshwar and Shirahatti taluks. However, concerns are growing that the push for renewable energy is coming at the cost of the district’s green cover.

Large trucks carrying wind turbine blades and other heavy equipment are travelling along major roads, including the Kaiga-Ilakal State Highway. Trees and branches along the route are reportedly being cut to allow these oversized vehicles to pass. In several locations, even large trees that have provided shade for decades have been felled or uprooted.

The impact is also being felt in agricultural areas, where trees and other vegetation on farmers’ lands are reportedly being removed to make way for wind turbines and access roads. Farmers have expressed concern over the loss of greenery and the damage to their land.

Environmentalists have questioned the logic of cutting trees in a region where companies are setting up wind projects because of its favourable natural conditions. They warned that continued destruction of vegetation could affect the local ecological balance, increase temperatures and have consequences for rainfall and soil conditions.

They have urged authorities to stop unnecessary tree cutting and permit scientific pruning of branches wherever possible. They have also demanded suitable compensation for affected farmers and asked wind power companies to plant and maintain at least ten saplings for every tree removed.

The public has called on the Forest Department, Public Works Department and district administration to monitor the projects and take action against violations. Residents stressed that renewable energy development should not come at the expense of nature and farmers’ livelihoods.