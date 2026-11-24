GADAG: Youth should excel in art, literature, music, dance, culture and sports to bring recognition to the district and state, said Legislative Council Member S.V. Sankanur.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Gadag District-Level Youth Festival 2026 at Suvarna Mahotsava Bhavana, Adarsha Shikshana Samiti, Gadag-Betageri, on Tuesday.

Sankanur said young people should focus not only on academics but also on cultural activities. Such competitions help develop confidence, creativity and leadership skills. He encouraged rural youth to make use of these platforms and showcase their talents at state and national levels.

He stressed that participants should accept both victory and defeat positively and continue improving their abilities. Preserving art, literature and cultural heritage while embracing modern technology is equally important, he added.

Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Sankanur said young people have a major role in building a developed and self-reliant India through education, innovation, skills and social responsibility.

Ravikanta Angadi, district president of the Karnataka State Youth Associations Federation, said youth festivals help identify and encourage emerging talent. He urged youth organisations to support talented individuals from rural areas and promote discipline, leadership and social service.

On the occasion, folk artist and Karnataka Rajyotsava Award recipient Pandappa Devalappa Lamani was felicitated.

Young participants from different taluks of Gadag district presented their talents in various competitions. Folk artists served as judges.

Dr. Venkatesh Alkoda and his team presented the Naadageethe. Dr. Sharanu Gogeri, Assistant Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, welcomed the gathering, while Prof. Bahubali Jain compered the programme and proposed the vote of thanks.