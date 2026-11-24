Keralam Assembly passes legislation proposing three-year imprisonment for children who abandon or abuse parents after acquiring their property, Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced.

KOLLAM: The Keralam Assembly has passed legislation proposing a three-year prison term for children who neglect or abuse their parents after acquiring their property. Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced the provision, stating that the law aims to protect senior citizens from abandonment and ensure their well-being.

The legislation, passed in October, will come into force after receiving the Governor’s assent. Speaking after inaugurating a ₹20-crore residential facility for elderly men, named Pithrumandiram, at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram, Satheesan said the provision was deliberately included to discourage children from abandoning their parents after taking possession of their property.

“You all should not be worried. I have deliberately added a provision in the legislation which mandates a three-year jail term for those children who neglect their parents after acquiring all their property,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that children found neglecting their parents after acquiring their property would face imprisonment once the legislation receives the Governor’s approval.

Satheesan said the government’s first decision after coming to power was to establish a separate department for senior citizens, which he described as the first of its kind in the country.

The Chief Minister also appreciated LuLu Group chairman M A Yusuff Ali for financially supporting the construction of the residential facility. He praised the businessman for extending assistance to people in need.