MYSURU: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched a sharp attack on the Congress and opposition parties, accusing them of undermining constitutional institutions and refusing to accept electoral verdicts.

Addressing a special public awareness programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mysuru on Tuesday, he alleged that the opposition was deliberately defaming the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conceal its own political failures. He questioned what he termed the Congress party’s double standards, pointing out that the party praises Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the democratic process when it wins—such as in Karnataka and recent Panchayati Raj polls in Rajasthan—but alleges hacking and “vote chori” (vote theft) whenever it loses.

Rejecting allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the ECI, the Union Minister cited Congress’s prolonged electoral droughts across several states, noting that the party had not won a full majority in Kerala for 70 years, Tamil Nadu for 64 years, West Bengal for 54 years, and Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Maharashtra for over 41 years. He urged the opposition to introspect on its leadership and policies rather than blaming constitutional bodies.

A major focus of his address was the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Citing Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, he asserted that the ECI is constitutionally empowered to purify voter lists. The SIR exercises were conducted repeatedly under past Congress governments in 1965–66, 1983–84, 1993, and 1995, as well as in 2002–03 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Countering opposition claims that 13 crore voters were arbitrarily deleted, the Minister clarified that the 13.1 crore figure represented suspected entries flagged in draft rolls—comprising 2.8 crore deceased individuals, 3 crore untraceable entries, 6.3 crore permanently relocated voters, and over 1 crore duplicate registrations. He said the affected citizens had multiple tiers of appeal, from Booth Level Officers to the Chief Election Commission, and highlighted that 2.40 crore new voters had been added nationwide since June 2025, including 21.30 lakh first-time voters in Bihar.

Turning to recent political rhetoric, the Minister criticised opposition figures for invoking street upheavals in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, and demanded that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi clarify their stance on such statements.

While affirming the constitutional right to peaceful protest, he argued that disruptive agitations in Delhi during Diwali cost the economy ₹2,000 crore and wiped out ₹200 crore in profits for small vendors. He urged the youth, who constitute 65 per cent of the country’s population, to reject anarchy and focus on innovation, semiconductor manufacturing, and entrepreneurship, noting India’s growth to two lakh startups and over 125 unicorns.

The event was attended by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MLA Srivatsa, BJP City District President Nagendra, and Rural District President Subbanna.