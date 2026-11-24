MYSURU: The state government is developing a dedicated mobile application to provide personalized, real-time information on welfare schemes for Scheduled Tribe (ST) beneficiaries, announced T. Raghumurthy, minister for ST welfare and Chitradurga district in-charge.

Speaking at a review meeting with district officials at the Zilla Panchayat hall on Tuesday, Raghumurthy outlined the state’s push for digital inclusion and streamlined welfare delivery. “We are creating a centralized digital ecosystem where beneficiaries can access comprehensive details about all departmental facilities in one place. This app will put vital information right at their fingertips,” he added.

Highlighting major policy initiatives, Raghumurthy said tailored welfare programs for over 50 sub-tribes—including the Valmiki, Nayaka, Kadu Kuruba, Jenu Kuruba, Soliga and Hakkipikki communities—would all be easily accessible via the new app.

Drawing from his recent visits to tribal hamlets, locally known as haadis, across the state, the minister highlighted critical infrastructure gaps and directed officials to take immediate corrective action. “Our priority is to ensure that beneficiaries of these hamlets receive all government facilities and are seamlessly integrated into the mainstream of society,” he emphasized.

To ensure no beneficiary is left behind, Raghumurthy instructed officials to conduct targeted surveys in the hamlets. Recognizing that Aadhaar cards and income certificates are mandatory for obtaining ration cards, he directed the administration to organize special camps to help residents secure these essential documents.

He also reviewed the progress of the KRIDL housing project, which has sanctioned 100 homes for tribal hamlets. With 15 homes completed and 85 currently under construction, the Minister assured that government funds are fully available and directed officials to expedite the remaining work.

The review meeting was attended by HD Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu, Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, Karnataka State Bhovi Development Corporation Chairman M. Ramappa, Mysuru DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO S. Yukesh Kumar, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner M.K. Savita, ST Welfare Department Director Dr. Ashok D.R. and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation Managing Director Ashok Dudagunti along with officials from various other departments.