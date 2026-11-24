MYSURU: A special felicitation and best-wishes programme was organised in Mysuru, wishing India’s young chess sensation and reigning world champion D. Gukesh success in his bid to win the World Chess Championship once again and bring glory to the country.

The programme was jointly organised by Suvarna Belaku Foundation and Panchajanya Charitable Trust (R), Mysuru, at Sri Raghavendra Mutt on Narayana Shastri Road in Mysuru on Tuesday. A special puja was performed, with a poster featuring Gukesh’s photograph displayed, seeking divine blessings for his victory.

Speaking on the occasion, international chess player and former Karnataka chess champion Y.G. Vijayendra said the programme was organised to collectively convey the best wishes of Mysuru’s sports enthusiasts, chess players and the general public to Gukesh, who is set to face formidable Uzbekistani player Javokhir Sindarov in the World Chess Championship. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Gukesh drew inspiration from chess legend Viswanathan Anand and has carved a niche for himself on the international chess circuit. His achievements have become a source of inspiration and confidence for young chess aspirants across the country.

Suvarna Belaku Foundation President S. Mahesh said India had been making remarkable strides in international sports in recent years. It was a matter of pride that Indian sportspersons were bringing laurels to the country not only in cricket but also in chess and several other sporting disciplines.

He expressed the hope that India would emerge as a leading nation in all sports in the coming years. The government should extend greater encouragement, financial incentives and necessary facilities to sportspersons. Voluntary organisations and institutions should also come forward to support talented athletes, enabling more young talents to emerge and bring recognition to the country at national and international levels.

International yoga achiever, gold medalist and senior yoga exponent Yogaprakash, international chess player, former Karnataka chess champion and District Rajyotsava Award recipient Vijayendra, Suvarna Belaku Foundation president S. Mahesh and S. Kishore were present.