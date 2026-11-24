MYSURU: The Mysuru District Milk Union (Mymul) organised a 30-second reels competition titled ‘Stories of Mysuru’ during the Nada Habba Dasara celebrations, focusing on Nandini milk and milk products.

The winners were Chetan Babu Shetty, who secured the first prize of Rs. 10,000; Rachana Chetan, who won the second prize of Rs. 6,000; and Anusha Gowda, who bagged the third prize of Rs. 4,000.

Mymul senior officials H.K. Jayashankar, Guruprasad, Chinmayananda Aras, Babitha C., Lavanyavathi, Shruthi, Nandini and M.V. Naveen Kumar, along with Employees’ Association President M. Shankar, office-bearers of the association and staff members, were present on the occasion.