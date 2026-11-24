MYSURU: Describing saint-poet Kanakadasa as a symbol of social harmony and human values, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa said his teachings transcend caste and community boundaries and continue to inspire society.

As part of Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations, the Yuva Bharat organisation will organise a voluntary blood donation camp on November 27 in front of the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Mysuru.

The publicity poster for the camp was released by MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who formally launched the campaign in Mysuru on Tuesday. The camp, organised in association with Jeevadhara Blood Bank, will be held from 9 am to 1 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, Srivatsa said Kanakadasa was not confined to any particular caste or community. Through his powerful message, ‘Do not quarrel over caste and community distinctions,’ he had raised his voice against caste discrimination and social divisions even during his time.

Despite facing several hardships during the Bhakti movement, Kanakadasa brought a new dimension to Dasa Sahitya through his progressive thinking and spirit of resistance, he said.

Recalling Kanakadasa’s philanthropic outlook, Srivatsa said that the saint-poet did not use for personal benefit the treasure he is believed to have discovered while digging the land. Instead, he devoted it to public welfare activities, including helping the poor and renovating temples. Through his compositions and literary works, Kanakadasa worked to dispel ignorance among people. As a disciple of Vyasatirtha, he earned his guru’s admiration, while several incidents from his life continue to remain popular in public memory, he added.

Emphasising the relevance of Kanakadasa’s life and ideals, Srivatsa urged people to read his literary works and biography and imbibe his principles in their daily lives.

He appealed to the public not to restrict Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations to ceremonial events alone, but to make the occasion meaningful by participating in the voluntary blood donation camp in large numbers.

Yuva Bharat organisation convenor Jogi Manju, BJP Mysuru City Yuva Morcha President Rakesh Gowda, former Corporator K.J. Ramesh, BJP leader Pradeep Kumar, anchor Ajay Shastry and Jayasimha Sridhar were among those present.