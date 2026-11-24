MYSURU: The State Government has introduced the ‘Negila Yogi’ scheme to support small farmers owning less than three acres of land by providing them an annual incentive of Rs. 4,500, Agriculture Minister P.M. Narendra Swamy said.

Speaking at an interaction programme organised by the Mysuru District Journalists’ Association on Tuesday, he said two taluks in each district had been selected for the pilot implementation of the scheme. “Deficiencies and difficulties encountered during implementation will be identified and addressed before extending the scheme to all districts in the coming days,” he said.

The Government had also introduced the technology-driven ‘Raitha Chaitanya’ scheme. Information on soil fertility, crop diseases and weather conditions would be sent directly to farmers’ mobile phones, enabling them to take timely preventive measures and minimise crop losses, he explained.

The Minister said the Government was giving greater encouragement to export-oriented crops, organic farming and collective farming. “From the moment I assumed charge as Agriculture Minister, I have been confronted with the challenge of drought. With a view to turning the challenge of drought into an opportunity, I have held discussions with agricultural universities and officials to encourage short-duration crops,” he said.