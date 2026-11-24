KALPETTA: Wayanad in Kerala is set to become India’s first completely e-waste-free district on November 27, marking a major step towards sustainable waste management. Agriculture Minister T Siddique announced the development on Tuesday, stating that Chief Minister VD Satheesan would formally declare the district e-waste-free at a function in Kalpetta.

The declaration ceremony will take place at Chandragiri Auditorium in the presence of Local Self-Government Minister KM Shaji, elected representatives and government officials. The achievement follows three months of coordinated efforts to collect electronic waste from different parts of the district and ensure its safe disposal.

According to Siddique, the campaign covered households, government offices, educational institutions, tourist destinations and public establishments. Discarded electronic items were collected from these locations and sent for safe disposal as part of the district-wide initiative. The coordinated effort aimed to address the growing challenge of electronic waste and improve its management through organised collection and disposal.

Electronic waste, commonly known as e-waste, includes discarded electronic devices and equipment. Improper disposal of such waste can create environmental concerns, making systematic collection and safe processing important for communities. Wayanad’s initiative focuses on ensuring that electronic waste generated across different establishments is handled responsibly.

Following the formal declaration, the district will begin a campaign to become plastic-free and more environment-friendly. Carbon neutrality has also been identified as the next major target.