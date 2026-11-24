IMPHAL: The death toll from suspected spurious liquor consumption in Manipur rose to 19 on Tuesday after a 37‑year-old man from Kakching died at a hospital in Imphal. Meanwhile, police have arrested nine people in connection with the incident, as authorities continue raids against the illegal liquor trade.

The deceased, Moirangthem Premjit, was admitted to hospital on Monday after experiencing nausea, blurred vision and abdominal pain. These symptoms were also reported by other victims of the liquor tragedy.

According to the state health department, 81 patients were undergoing treatment at four hospitals, including the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences. Of them, 70 were admitted to general wards, while 11 remained in intensive care units. The department said 813 patients had been discharged and 1,236 people screened. However, these figures may include repeated screenings and discharges of individuals across different hospitals.

The state excise department reported that approximately 5,000 litres of illicit liquor had been seized during raids conducted across the state. Officials said monitoring and enforcement measures were continuing to prevent further incidents and curb the illegal sale of locally manufactured liquor.

Police have arrested nine accused in connection with the tragedy. Among those arrested were L Shanti Priya and Thoudam Kouba, who were taken into custody on Sunday, followed by Yumnam Sharat on Monday.