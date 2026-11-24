MUMBAI: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday questioned the central government over co-convenor Saurav Das being stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom, alleging an attempt to silence voices of dissent. Das was reportedly prevented from boarding his flight to London despite invitations from Oxford University and the London School of Economics (LSE) to deliver lectures on the Cockroach Movement.

Das was stopped by airport security at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday after arriving on Sunday night for his scheduled journey. He was reportedly informed that he was not permitted to leave the country. Das later shared a video of the incident on social media.

Speaking to the media in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke questioned the reasons behind the restriction and asked why an Indian citizen was being prevented from addressing international academic institutions. He said Das had been invited to explain how the movement gained recognition through peaceful protest.

The Cockroach Movement gained prominence after demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. Pradhan resigned on July 25, stating that he wanted to prioritise students’ futures and careers.

Drawing comparisons with businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, Dipke questioned what he called the government’s selective approach.