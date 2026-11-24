NEW DELHI: The European Union (EU) has called for stronger regional cooperation with India and other Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) partners to protect sea lanes and tackle maritime crime. EU Ambassador Jean-Eric Paquet said the security of Indian Ocean shipping routes was a direct concern for Europe.

Speaking at the EU-IORA roundtable on maritime security, Paquet said both organisations had identified maritime security as a priority. He stressed the need for information-sharing and coordinated action against piracy and trafficking in drugs, arms and people.

The roundtable was organised by the EU with support from its ESIWA+ project, ahead of the IORA Committee of Senior Officials Meeting. Representatives from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, Kenya and Saudi Arabia attended.

Participants also received an update on EU Naval Force Operation Atalanta, which operates in the western Indian Ocean and Red Sea. Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, its commander, outlined its role in deterring piracy, protecting World Food Programme vessels, safeguarding submarine infrastructure and monitoring the “shadow fleet”. He said the visit marked progress in cooperation with the Indian Navy, with both sides set to sign a common operational framework.

The EU became an IORA dialogue partner in 2023. Maritime crime is one of four focus areas of IORA’s maritime safety and security working group, chaired by Australia, with India as coordinating country.

India and the EU signed a Security and Defence Partnership in January covering maritime security, defence technology, cyber threats, space and counter-terrorism.