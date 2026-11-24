MYSURU: Agriculture Minister P.M. Narendra Swamy has clarified that MLA Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, a senior legislator of the Congress party, has not been excluded from the Constitution Day celebrations. “We are not organising the Constitution Day celebrations by leaving out Mahadevappa. He is a senior leader of our party,” he said.

Participating in an interaction programme organised by the Mysuru District Journalists’ Association at the Journalists’ Bhavan on Tuesday, he clarified that Dr. Mahadevappa had also been invited to the Constitution Day celebrations being organised by the State Government and that invitations had been extended to everyone. “There is no confusion within our party. However, some people are creating confusion through the media,” he said.

As the programme is being organised in Mysuru, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had convened a meeting. MP Sunil Bose had already clarified why Mahadevappa did not attend the meeting. “I am not trying to appease anyone. I am a rebel leader, and I became a Minister because of the party high command,” Narendra Swamy said.

Reacting to former Minister H.D. Revanna’s statement that the JD(S) would return to power in 2028, the minister said Revanna often indulged in wishful thinking and should stop dreaming.

“The era of feudal political culture is over. In 2018, seven of us lost the Assembly elections in Mandya district, and we were dismissed as dead horses. But have we not won now?” he asked.

Stating that he had consistently fought against the JD(S) in Mandya, he said he had supported independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and had openly informed his party about it. “I do not know who was committed to the alliance at that time. I have always fought against the JD(S). It was because of our opposition to the JD(S) that we have come to power today.”

The Minister also criticised Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, alleging that he was not discussing development issues but was spending his time making personal attacks against Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in the media. “Kumaraswamy had promised to secure environmental clearance for the Mekedatu project from the Centre within five minutes. But he has not uttered a word about it so far,” Narendra Swamy said.