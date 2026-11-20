HOLENARASIPURA: A 30‑year-old man died after falling into an open manhole while attempting to rescue a goat in a private layout near Mallappahalli village in Holenarasipura taluk.

The deceased was identified as Girish. The nearly 30-foot-deep manhole was reportedly left uncovered. While grazing his goats, Girish noticed one had fallen into it and attempted to rescue the animal. However, he lost his balance and fell inside.

The manhole was filled with sewage water, making the rescue operation difficult. Fire department personnel rushed to the spot to recover his body, but heavy sewage flow hampered the operation.

Girish’s family blamed the layout owners for leaving the manhole uncovered and demanded accountability. Police inspected the site. The incident falls under Holenarasipura Town Police Station limits.