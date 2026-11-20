RAICHUR: Education Minister S. Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday inaugurated the Kalaburagi division-level Mission 40+ workshop at the University of Agricultural Sciences auditorium in Raichur.

The workshop was organised for resource teachers from Raichur and Yadgir districts to improve student performance in the 2026‑27 SSLC and PUC examinations.

He said fear of examinations was one of the major reasons for students failing. Some students even avoid writing examinations due to anxiety. The workshop aims to help teachers understand these difficulties and guide students to approach examinations with confidence.

Experts will train teachers on how to prepare students for examinations and explain subjects effectively. Separate discussions will also be held to address problems faced by students before and during examinations, he said.

Bangarappa said examination results had improved despite several challenges. The government was also providing additional support to strengthen the education system.

He added that Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) funds would be utilised in phases to improve educational facilities across the region. However, he noted that improvements in infrastructure and teaching quality would take time.

Regarding the recruitment of around 16,000 government teachers, the Minister said the government was preparing to announce the examination schedule and that the recruitment process was expected to begin soon.