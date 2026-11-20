YADGIR: Kauluru Gram Panchayat has been functioning from a small Primary Health Centre building for the past two years because its own office remains damaged.

The old office, built decades ago near the village veterinary hospital, was abandoned after its cement roof deteriorated. Concrete pieces fell from the ceiling, exposing rusted iron bars and raising fears of a collapse. Although the walls were found to be in good condition, the roof required major repairs. The panchayat shifted to the health centre on Munnoor Road as a temporary arrangement for the panchayat.

Work hit

The limited space has affected administration, including the maintenance of records, storage of files, public grievance hearings, document checks and panchayat meetings. Residents visit the office for residential and Khata certificates, property tax payments, building permissions and no-objection certificates. They also approach officials about drinking water, streetlights, drainage, roads, toilets, sanitation and waste management.

The panchayat also handles welfare programmes, including VB-G RAM G, housing assistance and pensions. Staff said the cramped premises affected routine work and the implementation of government schemes. The recent Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls also took place there, adding to the difficulties as many people visited the office.

₹10 lakh repair

Panchayat Development Officer Jayashree said PRE Department engineers inspected the damaged building and estimated repair costs at around ₹10 lakh. She said the walls were sound and the building had a hall, three rooms and a toilet. Several letters seeking repairs have since been sent.

PRE Assistant Executive Engineer M. Sharanappa said the work was first assigned to the department, but the work order was later transferred to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited. The KRIDL Executive Engineer said the matter would be examined.