MYSURU: In a stern message against cruelty to wildlife, the Forest Department has fined two scooter-borne men ₹10,000 each for allegedly pelting stones at a wild elephant grazing along the H.D. Kote–Bavali road in the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

The two men, identified as A.M. Rajesh and A.V. Sumeesh, are residents of Aanemala Haadi within the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve limits. A video showing them provoking the elephant by throwing stones at it while riding a scooter had gone viral on social media.

The two youths with the scooter and forest personnel

Taking serious note of the incident, Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy directed officials to identify the culprits and initiate appropriate action against them.

Acting on the directions of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director Saurabh Kumar, D.B. Kuppe Range Forest Officer S.S. Siddaraju launched an investigation. The officials traced the scooter through its registration number and identified the riders using their facial features in the viral video.

Following the investigation, both men were fined ₹10,000 each. They were also made to submit written undertakings admitting their wrongdoing before being released.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing concern over irresponsible behaviour by motorists and visitors in wildlife habitats. Wild elephants, particularly those grazing or crossing roads, can become aggressive when threatened or provoked. Throwing stones, honking, chasing or attempting to get close to them for photographs can endanger both wildlife and human lives.

The latest incident is not an isolated case. Both Bandipur and Nagarahole have witnessed several instances of people harassing elephants and violating wildlife protection norms.

These incidents underline the need for stricter enforcement of forest regulations and greater public awareness. Wildlife corridors are not tourist photography zones. Motorists must remain inside their vehicles, maintain a safe distance and never provoke, feed or chase wild animals.