MYSURU: The Fourth Leadership Programme on ‘Emerging Academic Leaders Academy,’ themed ‘From Academic Excellence to Institutional Leadership,’ organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the JSS AHER was held here in Mysuru.

The sessions were led by Dr. Arijana Meštrović (Pharma Expert, Croatia) on communication, emotional intelligence, self-reflection, and mentoring; Dr. Michael Rouse (International Educational Consultant) on quality culture, professional values, leading change, and accountability; S. Raghavan (Associate Director, KPMG in India) on organizational governance, delegation, decisions, and execution; and Dr. Prashant M. Vishwanath, Dean (Research), on leadership case clinics, culminating in team challenge presentations and action plans.

In a captivating intellectual dialogue on ‘The JSS AHER Leadership Challenge,’ Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh and Vice-Chancellor Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa engaged the audience through a dynamic exchange of incisive inquiries and sparkling repartee. They emphasized that while academics create knowledge, true leaders align teams, make courageous and responsible decisions, and transform opportunities into enduring societal impact, fulfilling Swamiji’s vision of nurturing compassionate, value-rooted leaders.

Dr. B. Manjunatha, Registrar, JSS AHER, underscored administrative acumen and governance in supporting institutional leadership.

Dr. Pushpalatha K., Dean (IQAC), welcomed the gathering, Dr. Priyanka Shenoy N rendered the invocation, Dr. Sumana K., Deputy Dean (IQAC), compered the programme, and Dr. M. Supreeth, Assistant Dean (IQAC), proposed the vote of thanks.