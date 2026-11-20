MYSURU: The Lions Club of Mysore Golden City (R), District 317A, will celebrate the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava on November 24 at 11.30 am at Gurukar Devaraj Road, Fort Mohalla, Agrahara, in Mysuru.

As part of the celebrations, the club has organised several welfare programmes, including a free eye check-up camp, health screening for blood pressure and diabetes, and a blood donation camp.

Artificial limbs will be distributed to persons in need, while sarees will be presented to 10 women pourakarmikas. The club will also provide 40 days of free computer training to 120 economically disadvantaged students in the age group of 18 to 35 years.

In addition, grocery kits will be distributed to families dependent on daily wages as part of the club’s community service initiatives.

Announcing the programmes, the club representatives said the celebrations aim to promote Kannada language and culture while extending support to underprivileged sections of society.

Present at the news conference were M. Chandrashekar, president of Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota, Mysuru; J. Asha Manjunath, president of Lions Club of Mysore Golden City; S. Pramila, secretary; P. Prajeesh, club administrator; and Lions Shankar Guru and Manjunath.