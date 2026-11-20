KALABURAGI: Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Ikramulla Shariff has appealed to property owners across Kalaburagi district to obtain E-Khata under the State Government’s Bhu Guarantee scheme.

A special ward-wise campaign is being conducted to issue digital property records through the E-Aasthi software.

Draft E-Khata records of properties listed in ward-wise property tax registers have been published across urban local bodies. The administration aims to finalise these records and include properties missing from the tax database by December-end 2026.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the district has 2,67,831 properties, including residential buildings, vacant sites, commercial and industrial properties. Of these, 2,20,153 are authorised and 47,678 are unauthorised. E-Khata issuance is pending for 1,52,200 properties, comprising 1,28,839 A-Khatas and 23,361 B-Khatas. He urged owners to use the scheme to obtain their digital property records.

Kalaburagi has highest pendency

Kalaburagi city accounts for the highest number of pending E-Khata records, with 91,461 properties awaiting registration. The pending figures in other areas include Shahabad (9,858), Sedam (5,626), Afzalpur (3,512), Aland (8,938), Chincholi (3,869), Chittapur (10,555), Jewargi (4,798), Wadi (4,145), Kamalapur (5,005), Kalagi (1,835) and Yadrami (2,598).

Campaign until December-end

The campaign covers the Kalaburagi City Corporation and other municipal councils and town panchayats across the district. Property owners can apply through the E-Aasthi online portal or visit their respective urban local body offices with the required documents. The campaign will continue until December-end 2026.