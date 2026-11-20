MYSURU: The Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha members staged a protest in Mysuru on Friday demanding the immediate arrest of author Ravi Hanj for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Vishwaguru Basavanna and the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in his book Basava Mantapa.

The protesters also demanded that the controversial book be confiscated.

Members of the Mahasabha and the Veerashaiva community assembled near the statue of Basaveshwara at Gun House in the city and expressed their outrage by burning copies of the controversial book and an image of the author.

The protesters alleged that Basava Mantapa, written by Ravi Hanj, had deeply hurt the sentiments of Basava devotees and members of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. They accused the author of making baseless and derogatory allegations against Basavanna and the community, thereby disturbing social harmony and peace.

They pointed out that the State Government had already recognised Basavanna as a cultural icon in view of his social and constitutional ideals and had directed that his portrait be displayed in all government offices. While acknowledging the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression, the protesters said that insulting Basavanna by portraying him as a murderer and a robber could not be tolerated.

They demanded that the police register a suo motu case against Ravi Hanj, whom they described as a self-styled researcher, arrest him immediately and seize the controversial book.

Addressing the gathering, MLA T.S. Srivatsa said Basavanna, the 12th-century social reformer and pioneer of Sharanas’ culture, was revered across the world as a cultural ambassador. Through the Anubhava Mantapa, Basavanna had propagated democratic values. Writing a book containing derogatory and degrading remarks about such a towering personality had deeply hurt the sentiments of seven crore Kannadigas and Basavanna’s admirers across the world, he added.

Srivatsa said the government had already confiscated the controversial book. However, merely withdrawing or confiscating such publications would not be sufficient to deal with those who insult great personalities in the name of research and subsequently seek to justify their writings.

He called for stringent legislation to punish those who insult revered personalities under the guise of research. The government must introduce a law in the next Assembly session providing for a minimum one-year prison sentence, with legal action being taken irrespective of whether the author subsequently tendered an apology.

Claiming that reports suggested the author was abroad, Srivatsa demanded that a notice be issued to him and that he be taken into custody wherever he was found, to face legal action.

Mahasabha district president H.V. Basavaraj Hinakal, vice-presidents K. Nagaraju, B.V. Basavaraju, Anusuya Ganesh and M. Nataraj, general secretary K. Shivakumar, secretaries Girish and Girikumar, and community leaders Vasanth Kumar, Cable Mahesh, Safe Wheel Prashanth, Nikhilesh, Marashettihalli Channabasavanna, Mahadevu and Sharath Puttabuddhi, among others, participated in the protest.