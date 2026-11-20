MYSURU: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) successfully conducted a lottery process on Friday to allot houses constructed under the Pourakarmika Gruha Bhagya Yojana (PKGBY) for civic workers.

Of the total 158 houses constructed under the scheme, house numbers were allotted to 122 eligible beneficiaries through a transparent lottery process, with the beneficiaries themselves drawing the lots. Special priority was given to humanitarian considerations during the allotment. Ground-floor houses were preferentially allotted to civic workers suffering from health problems and retired pourakarmikas, keeping their convenience in mind.

Inauguration on Nov 25

The inauguration of the houses constructed under the Pourakarmika Gruha Bhagya Yojana will be held on November 25, 2026. Urban Development and Mysuru District Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the housing complex and formally hand over the houses to the beneficiaries. Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait will preside over the programme.

MCC Commissioner M.K. Savitha, Additional Commissioner Veena, Executive Engineer K.S. Mruthyunjaya, Assistant Executive Engineers, health inspectors, managers and subject supervisors from the Health and Housing Departments were present during the lottery process.

The scheme marks a significant step towards improving the living standards of civic workers, ensuring their social security and fulfilling their long-cherished dream of owning a house, according to an MCC press release.