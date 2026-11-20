KALABURAGI: Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil has urged the State Government to provide an additional ₹5 crore in emergency funds to maintain drinking water supply in the city.

He submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during a meeting in Bengaluru, seeking urgent action on the worsening shortage.

Groundwater down

Patil said groundwater levels had fallen in nearly 80 per cent of Kalaburagi city. As a result, several borewells had dried up, making it difficult for residents to access drinking water. He warned that rising summer temperatures could worsen the situation and called for immediate steps to ensure regular supply.

The MLA also raised concerns over crop losses in the district. He urged the government to release interim crop insurance compensation to eligible farmers who had enrolled in the scheme and paid their premiums. He referred to the State Government’s announcement of a minimum drought relief of ₹5,000. The first instalment of ₹2,500 is being transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts, he said, and asked officials to ensure that all eligible farmers receive it promptly. He also sought early release of the remaining amount.

Patil further said Karnataka had not received its allocated 15 TMC of water from Maharashtra’s Ujani reservoir under the Bhima river water-sharing arrangement. He said about 60 TMC remained in the reservoir’s dead storage and urged the State Government to hold talks with Maharashtra to secure at least 2 TMC for the Bhima River.

He said the release would help meet the drinking water needs of people and livestock in the basin, especially in Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Vijayapura districts. He appealed for priority action to ease the severe shortage.