CHIKKABALLAPURA: Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), Chikkaballapura unit, organised a ‘Youth Dialogue – Constitution Day’ programme at the Government ITI College in Chikkaballapura on Tuesday. The event aimed to create awareness among young people about the importance of the Indian Constitution, their constitutional rights and their duties as citizens.

The programme began with dignitaries offering floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, chairman of the Constitution’s Drafting Committee.

Speaking at the event, A. Mahender Reddy, District Youth Officer of MY Bharat, said every citizen should understand and respect the Constitution of India. He stressed that people must be aware of their duties along with the rights guaranteed by the Constitution. He also said citizens should respect one another’s rights and uphold the values of equality and mutual respect.

Government ITI College Principal Muniswamy said Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had made significant efforts in drafting the Constitution. He urged everyone to understand and follow its ideals, which form the foundation of India’s democracy, equality and justice.

Venkataraju said young people have an important role in shaping the country’s future. He encouraged students to learn about the Constitution, understand its values and provisions, and become responsible citizens.

Students, along with teaching and non-teaching staff members of the college, attended the programme.