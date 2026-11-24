BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Jagadish G. chaired a comprehensive progress review meeting to evaluate the ongoing LED streetlight energy-efficiency project, noting that over 90 percent of the targeted 72,769 LED fixtures have been installed across six Assembly constituencies. Joined by Additional Commissioner (Development) Venkatachalapathi R., Superintending Engineer Anand, Electrical Division Executive Engineer Ramesh, and iDeCK Project Management Consultant Chandra Shekhar, the Commissioner directed the three executing contractors to complete all remaining installations and technical infrastructure within strict deadlines.

Emphasizing that regular night inspections and continuous reviews have significantly accelerated grievance redressal, especially following earlier penalties against maintenance lapses, Jagadish G. ordered a thorough field re-inspection to ensure missing fixtures and newly erected poles receive high-quality LED units promptly. He set a strict one-week deadline for contractors to finish setting up the Centralized Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) control room, which will allow engineers to monitor and manage the entire streetlight network from a single hub and detect faults automatically. Additionally, officials were instructed to immediately resolve electrical earthing bottlenecks that have delayed CCMS integration for public parks, high-mast lights, and mini high-mast installations.

To bolster Operation and Maintenance (O&M) responsiveness, the Commissioner mandated that all complaints logged via the ‘Sahaaya’ app or submitted directly to civic offices be prioritized and resolved promptly. Contractors were told to deploy additional ladder-mounted vehicles, maintain adequate buffer stocks of spare lamps, and ensure park lighting upgrades match existing fixture designs by the first week of December. Furthermore, teams were directed to coordinate with horticulture staff to trim overgrown tree branches obstructing road illumination, ensuring public safety across central Bengaluru neighborhoods is never compromised.