CHIKKAMAGALURU: Residents of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru have threatened protests over a plan to move elephants from Hassan to Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary.

Thirthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra warned that residents of Shivamogga, Thirthahalli and Hosanagara would surround the Forest Department office if the government went ahead with the relocation. He said authorities were preparing to move 47 elephants towards Bhadra after fatal attacks in Hassan sparked protests there.

Jnanendra said elephants from the sanctuary already stray into Thirthahalli and Hosanagara and damage crops. With crops ready for harvest, he said farmers feared further losses. He cited a fatal elephant attack in N.R. Pura and said villages in forest areas were already struggling to cope with the elephants there. He also raised concerns about leopards.

In Chikkamagaluru, the Citizens’ and Farmers’ Struggle Committee joined farmers, agricultural workers and other groups in blocking a road at Honnala, near Muthodi, on Monday. Committee president S. Vijay Kumar criticised Hassan district minister Shivalinge Gowda’s efforts to move elephants from Belur to Bhadra. He warned that driving the herd through the area without a proper plan could damage plantations and threaten lives.

Residents said they would organise a foot march if officials went ahead with the relocation despite local opposition. They called for a lasting solution that protects farmers, plantation growers and agricultural workers.