MANGALURU: The Karavali Samskruthika Prathishtana, based in Kasaragod, will present the Karavali Sadhaka Ratna award on Nov 29 at Kannada Grama. The ceremony is part of the ninth Kerala State Kannada Sammelana, a two-day conference scheduled for November 28 and 29. The foundation is also organising the Kerala-Karnataka Literature Festival.

The foundation will honour people from several fields during the celebrations. Its awards recognise contributions to the Kannada language, regional culture, the arts and literature. Anchan, who is also known as Suterpete, has previously received the Basavashree award.

Foundation president Shivarama Kasaragod said Anchan was selected for his achievements in journalism. He said Anchan had made a name for himself by critically examining different aspects of sport in his articles. Former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily and U.T. Khader are expected to attend the award ceremony. The award presentation will take place on the second day of the Kannada conference.

Anchan has spent 36 years writing about sport, contributing both articles and regular columns to newspapers. His work has appeared in newspapers with local, statewide and interstate readerships. His selection brings recognition to a career built through sports coverage and analysis across a range of publications.