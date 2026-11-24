MANGALURU: The celebrations at the Home Shop showroom brought together guests and members of the local community.

Home Shop organised the cake mixing in collaboration with Belicious Bakes, which unveiled a special range of cakes for Christmas. Guests took part by mixing dried fruits, nuts and spices with fruit juices.

Adrian D’Souza, also known as Manu, lit the Christmas tree with his parents. His father, Michael D’Souza, is a social worker. A Christmas Furnishing counter also opened at the showroom during the event. It offered special deals on home decor and furnishings for the festive season. The counter gave visitors a chance to browse home furnishings during the celebration.

Walter Nandalike, Titus Noronha, Vincent Coutinho and Ramona Mathias were among those who attended. Guests also heard about the origins of the cake mixing custom and how families prepared the ingredients for Christmas cakes.

Belicious Bakes prepares cakes and sweets using traditional methods. The bakery also supplies cakes, sweets and breads to businesses in the food and beverage industry. The cakes on display gave guests a look at what the bakery prepared for Christmas.

The cake mixing tradition

Speakers traced the custom to Europe, including England. They explained that families would gather to mix dried fruits, nuts and other ingredients for Christmas cake. The mixture was then left to soak before it was used for baking. Guests at the showroom took part in the mixing themselves as part of the celebration. At Home Shop, guests used fruit juices to bring the dry ingredients together.