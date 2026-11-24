BENGALURU: Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag conducted an extensive division-wise inspection across the border areas of Zone‑2, covering Vijayanagar, Govindarajanagar, and Malleshwara divisions to review civil infrastructure, solid waste management, and lake conservation efforts. Accompanied by Zone‑2 Chief Engineer Jayashankar B.S. and divisional Executive Engineers, the Commissioner issued strict on-the-spot directives to resolve civic bottlenecks and improve public spaces.

In the Vijayanagar Division, Nag took serious note of untreated toilet wastewater (black water) being discharged into the stormwater drain (Rajakaluve) within Deepanjalinagar ward limits, ordering immediate enforcement action to stop the contamination. Later, visiting the giant national flagpole and children’s play area at Chandra Layout, she instructed officials to organize evening community singing sessions of patriotic songs featuring local residents during the upcoming ‘Bengaluru Jatre’ festival.

Moving to the Govindarajanagar Division, the Commissioner expressed displeasure over accumulated waste outside the Magadi Road Metro Station and ordered teams to clear the garbage immediately and beautify the stretch. In the Malleshwara Division, she directed staff to maintain median greenery and repaint road dividers along C.V. Raman Road, while ordering ward marshals to intensify waste monitoring and eliminate garbage black spots. Reviewing pending infrastructure works at the Yeshvanthpur Railway Bridge and level crossing, she instructed civic engineers to coordinate closely with Railway Department officials to expedite land acquisition and boundary surveys.

Concluding her tour at Sankey Tank, Nag inspected the Ganesha idol immersion kalyani and held detailed consultations with an expert team from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) regarding water quality and lake health. After IISc scientists highlighted road damage along Sankey Bund Road caused by water seepage and invasive Paper Mulberry weeds, the Commissioner ordered the formation of a joint task force led by the Zone‑2 Chief Engineer, alongside the Lakes Executive Engineer and Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, to study the issue, clear the weeds, raise public awareness, and plant beneficial native trees.